People 70+ Become Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine

Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath counties are waiting for more vaccines to be available before vaccinating the 70 and older age group.

Turn away until vaccine supply meets demand.

Vo: josephine county has vaccinated nearly 4 thousand people with either a first or second dose.

Public health is unable to give vaccine totals among pharmacies and organizations that have federal contracts for distribution -- and is working on collecting that information to be counted for the whole county.

With a new age group being eligible today -- sot: some people may be eligible according to the state, we have to actually have the vaccines in hand before we can do the work.

Vo: a 4 point 5 million dollar grant from fema is supporting vaccine distribution in josephine county and weber says with it -- a lot can get done including the contract signing for a call center.

Sot: within the next few weeks we should have a call center stood up and that is going to be a location every member in the community, anyone who has questions are we eligible?

Where can we get vaccinated?

Vo: he says the center will act as a one stop shop for covid-19 answers.

Jackson county is also making plans to vaccinate people 70 and older when more vaccines come through using the same system to vaccinate people as it has in the last few weeks.

Sot: our goal is to be as efficient with the vaccine we get as we can, to try and make it as equitable as we can.

Vo: and dr. shames says jackson county also hopes to set up a call center with the 211 line it's been using for covid related questions.

Sot: we also have a number of smaller venus most of which are really focused on communities who generally are less able to drive or don't have the language skills or don't have the computer skills.

Vo: jackson county is unable to give a time period of when people 70 and older can get a shot but klamath and josephine counties believe they'll have vaccines for that group within a few weeks.

Tyler says: public health officers across southern oregon are asking all eligible groups to be patient with vaccine rollout as they