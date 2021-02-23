Assemblyman Gallagher talks social media freedoms

State Assemblyman James Gallagher explains his goals with a new bill to apply the First Amendment protections to social media

What do you think about regulating social media the way we regulate other forms of media... today, state assemblyman james gallagher's (r- yuba city), along with coauthor kevin kiley (r- rocklin), announced ab 1114, which would define social media platforms as "public forums'', essentially applying the first amendment protections to social media platforms. ab 1114 would prevent social media platforms such as facebook, youtube or twitter from removing or manipulating any content unless it was unprotected speech under the first amendment.

Platforms would still be able to remove content such as pornography, incitements to violence or obscenities.

Gallagher said, "social media platforms are today's version of a public square.

User's speech on these platforms should be protected under the first amendment just like it would if they were speaking in a public space.

