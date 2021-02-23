Chattanooga Preparatory is holding their Speak Like A King a little late this year and it will all be virtual, so we can all see it.

This week.

They started recording it today.

It has to be virtual this year, because of the pandemic, but on the bright side, the whole world can see it.

We give a preview of the annual tradition in tonight's... what's right with our schools.

Natural sound: oh i made it better.

Yes i'll love it.

Ryan: we are picking different civil rights people; figures.

You know, representing them and what they fought for in several different ways so.

Montrell: usually black history month or shall i say speak like a king event is in january.

But because of the pandemic, do you know things kind a tired ass upside down.

Natural sound: i am doing two paintings and a palmer.

My two paintings are called the champion and cp five.

Montrell: so everything will be pre-recorded for speak like a king and the black history living museum.

We are going to air it on facebook.

We are going to air it on facebook instagram and twitter so all of our social media accounts.

So it will not be anything live.

Natural sound: in 1955 a white girl accused a black boy.

He was chewed up and spit out.

Emmett teal is being normal, without being allowed.: the living wax museum is a great event.

It gives and the students an opportunity to portray and and re-enact scenes of civil rights.

Natural sound: my poem is called .

This is how my poem goes.

Cederik: since this covid and we have to do it online i have to be able to get my point across.

I'll get them to understand where i'm coming from much better.

Montrell: no matter what obstacle that is in your way you have to think outside of the box.

You have to learn how to navigate.

And that is what we are teaching our boys here at shit prep.

You have to learn.

And that is what we are teaching our boys here at chatt prep.

You have to learn how to navigate situations.

Natural sound: i was going to have a "under this.

You can do that.

Yeah i was going to have some pictures of some people.

You can do that too!

Montrell: black history month and our local elections came around perfect timing.

This is actually giving us an opportunity to show you know, so our young people how important it is to get out here and vote for people that you want to represent you.

And they have that power too.

And the way that black history works eels, our young men are looking back at the history of what the leaders who have came before us had to fight for for to earn us the right to do.

It's important to celebrate your heritage.

If you don't know where you have been there is no way you can know where you are going.

And we like to teach as students that through different things.

Whether it's in the classroom or outside of the classroom.

And in this case in point it is outside of the classroom.

