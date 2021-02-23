WEB EXTRA: NASA Releases Sounds From Mars Captured By Rover

This is what it sounds like on the planet Mars.
NASA released an audio clip of a gust of wind captured Saturday by a microphone attached to the rover Perseverance.
Mechanical sounds from the rover can also be heard.
This is a photo of Perseverance landing on Mars Thursday (2/18). NASA tweeted that a camera from the rover's “jetpack” ..