Covid spike: VIP wedding attended by top netas; Pawar, Fadnavis faces action

Amid Maharashtra Covid spike, a mega wedding was attended by top netas.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala reportedly attended the wedding.

A case was reportedly registered against ex-MP Dhananjay Mahadik for the February 21 event in Pune.

Covid rules were allegedly flouted at Mahadik's son's wedding programme.

Meanwhile, Covid rules were also being ignored by general public in Mumbai.

Huge crowds were reported at Mumbai's Crawford market on February 22.

Maharashtra saw 5,200+ new cases, while Mumbai had 760+ on February 22.

Maharashtra CM Thackeray has warned of 'second wave' of Covid.

