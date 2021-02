911 Lone Star S02E07 Displaced

9-1-1: Lone Star 2x07 "Displaced" Season 2 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - The 126 arrive at a funeral where another dead body has crashed the burial, and then to a hospital where an MRI has gone haywire.

Owen and Tommy each feel displaced in their homes as Gwyn moves into the Strand household and Charles seemingly becomes the full-time parent in the Vegas'.

Meanwhile, T.K.

Makes waves in his new position in the all-new “Displaced” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, March 1st on FOX.