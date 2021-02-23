new shaffer video

House fire on shaffer ave justbo show you where this is, here's a map, its just off chestnut street.

I just got off the phone with interim oenonta fire chief mike mancini and he tells me it was a single family home.

No one was hurt.

Both people made it out ok...there is fire damage to one wall and smoke damage throughout the home.

They are looking at an outdoor wood boiler that was close to the home as a possible cause of the fire but it is still under investigation at this point.

New information tonight on