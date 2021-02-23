Tomato Red Blood Money Movie

Tomato Red Blood Money Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When small town drifter Sammy Barlach drives into town on the search for his next cold beer and opportunity, he gets a lot more than he bargained for.

Food, lodging and surprising possibilities of a better future thanks to redheaded Jamalee and her brother Jason.

But breaks don’t come easy in Venus Holler.

Finding themselves powerless against the forces of corruption and prejudice, Sammy has to fight.

Director Juanita Wilson Writers Juanita Wilson, Daniel Woodrell Actors Julia Garner, Jake Weary, Anna Friel, Nick Roux Genre Drama, Thriller Run Time 1 hour 52 minutes