Wabash Township Firefighters Assoc. votes no confidence in Trustee, calls for resignation

The Wabash Township Firefighters Association has voted no confidence in Trustee Jennifer Teising at its meeting last Wednesday.

This after two months of uncertainty and unanswered questions from the leader of wabash township.

This after two months of uncertainty and unanswered questions from the leader of wabash township. The firefighters association voted last week to no longer support trustee teising. That vote was unanimous.

That vote was unanimous.

And they are calling for teising's resignation.

Wabash township firefighters association president michael dwyer says he was not expecting chief ed ward to be fired on december 21st.

""i was pretty shocked.

I cannot even describe how upset i felt for him and for the situation he was in" as we previously reported wabash trustee jennifer teising fired ward without due process.

Leading to the township board to call for her resignation in december.

And now the firefighter's association.

"it was brought up by one of the firefighters that why haven't we voted no confidence in the trustee similar to what the board does" after spending time discussing the issues they have with trustee teising, they put it to a vote.

"we unanimously voted for everyone that was at that meeting said yes, we don't have any confidence that she can be the leader of our township or that she's being an effective leader of our township" dwyer says their vote boiled down to three things: support for ward, damaging relationships with surrounding fire departments and civic leaders, and low morale among the volunteer firefighters.

"we would like her to resign and for the democratic party to caucus to replace her with someone who is really wanting to be here, be in the township caring for the community here" I reached out to trustee teising to see if she would like to comment on the matter, but have not heard back yet. Angel valletin, president of the wabash township board, says the board stands in support with the firefighters association.

Angel valletin, president of the wabash township board, says the board stands in support with the firefighters association.

