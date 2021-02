Indian Army organises painting competition for schoolchildren in Poonch

The Indian Army 93rd field regiment has organised a painting competition in JandK's Poonch on February 22.

The students from around 12 different schools had participated in the competition.

They thanked the Indian Army to provide them a platform to showcase their talent.

The event was organised at Hari Memorial Modern Public Academy by the Kamsar Army Camp.

The prize distribution ceremony was also held after the painting competition got over.