Bradley Central Wins District Tournament Title

Things to count on in life.

Death, taxes, and the bradley central girls winning their district tournament title.

The bearettes were chasing their 11th district crown on monday.

Mcminn county looking to end the bearettes dominance in the district 5-triple-a finals.

First quarter, and bradley central's sloan carpenter says i'll take that.

She waits for her teammates to catch up, and then she feeds anna muhonen, who powers home the basket.

More good defense from the bearettes.

Hannah jones says get that shot out of here.

The cherokees struggled to score inside.

Annah muhonen with a block as well, and then she was fouled.

Ashlan crittenden decideds to split the 'd' like the red sea.

Bradley central raced out to an 11-0 lead.

Bearettes coach jason reuter wants an even bigger lead.

Let's just say his team took care of business.

Muhonen with the bucket in traffic, as the lead soon reached 30.

Bearettes add another district title with an 82-38 victory.

District 5-triple-a consolation game matched cleveland and east hamilton.

Blue raider fans doing cartwheels because they were up 29-11 at halftime.

Cleveland's mariyah person to brenna droke for the easy pair of points.

Raiders carved up the canes defense once again on the fast break.

Ball goes to paige moody.

That's another easy bucket.

It's the lob over the defense to katie moore for the score.

Keep those cartwheels comin'.

Cleveland gets a 56-17 victory.