High School Girls Basketball: Ocean Springs vs. Terry

- over at ocean springs... lady - greyhounds hosting terry, in- the second round of the 6-a - playoffs... and leading by- three,- - - coming out of the first quarter- in the second... i present to - you a great view of the goal...- and - then eventually... jasmyn - strobridge pops - out, to swish a mid-range - jumper... 18-13 ocean springs.- but right back come the lady- bulldogs... jayiah ransom not - leaving any notes... just takin- it right to the heart of the- defense... that's three the har- way.- except anything you can do, she- can do better... micah o-dell..- o-k - then... really good post move t- get to her spot... and this - thing is pretty much ocean- springs the rest of the way.- madison o-dell with the steal..- makes herself two-dimensional - to split the defenders... 25-16- in favor of the lady- greyhounds... and counting.

- some pretty ball movement to- beat the press... caitlyn landr- on the end of it... timeout lad- bulldogs.

- but that's not gonna change - anything... lady greyhounds pul- away even more, in the second - half... winning