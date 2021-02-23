High School Girl's Basketball Playoffs - Round 1

Scores and highlights from the 1st round of the girl's basketball playoffs.

Wonkiness, the basketball playoffs finally tipped off in north mississippi en mass tonight.

The girls tipped things off.

Our first stop is in tupelo for the golden wave and murrah mustangs.

Golden wave went 16 and 6 during the regular season but are missing one of their best players sophomore mikayla riley, who is scheduled to have surgery to repair a torn acl on friday.

===== so who's gunna step up?

Well in the 1st quarter of the game it was lamarah cleaves, the freshman center could not be stopped near the basketball, she scored 12 of tupelo's first 16 points, jaliscia florence had some nice passes in there as well.

She finished with a game high 18, golden wave roll over murrah 66 to 26.

They'll travel to oxford on wednesday to face the chargers in the 2nd round.

Next stop is pontotoc, first round of the 4a playoffs between the warriors and yazoo city.

===== warriors went 26 and 4 in the regular season and the snow delay didn't look like it affected them at all, mikayla boyd buried the three pointer.

====== next possession, samiya brooks found allie beckley who hit the contested three.

Found allie beckley who hit the contested three.

Pontotoc got out to an early lead and kept the pedal to metal, beating yazoo city 82 to 37.

They'll host north pontotoc on wednesday.

Last stop, 1a action in myrtle between the hawks and tcps eagles.

==== hawks up 9 in the 4th quarter, big time hustle play by kinsley gordon, leaving it all out on floor, passed to alexa hutcheson, who found a wide open raykiah strickland, she nailed the jumper, hawks back up double digits with five minutes left.

==== tcps came alive, anna mae ramsey jump shot...good.

==== jasmine steinman her runner fell, then steinman again, this time pulled up from the top of the key, that's good.

==== ramsey now, pull up jumper with a hand in her face, no problem.

Eagles got back within one with a minute to play.

==== then the hawks answered, gordon missed a free throw, got her own rebound, then dished it to an open breanna smith, oooh that's a clutch bucket.

Clutch bucket by the senior, put myrtle up 4 and that proved to be the back breaker, hawks win 47 42.

They'll play jumpertown on wednesday in round 2.

We'll have coverage of the openers on wednesday and we'll continue our coverage of the high school basketball playoffs when the majority of boys teams tip off tomorrow night.

For all the scores from around north mississippi head over to our website.