Iowa Senate bill criticized by voting rights advocates

HF 590 would shorten the amount of time you could vote early or cast a mail-in ballot, from 8 days, to 19 days.

from 8 days, to 19 days.

county auditors would not be allowed to send voters a form asking if they'd like an absentee ballot.

Instead registered voters would have to contact the county and ask.

Limits would also be placed on the number of ballot collection boxes.

"* a public meeting was held by the house state government committee.

Scores of folks came to the capitol to voice their if we do not maintain the integrity of our elections, we don't have anything.

So i can speak in support of this bill because that's what you folks are trying to do here.

Let us not restrict democracy, but allow democracy to simply exist and this bill does not do that.

In her newsletter, state representative sharon steckman said the bill would make it harder for iowans to vote ?

who are disabled and the elderly.

