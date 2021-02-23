Dover-Eyota vs. Grand Meadow
Credit: KIMTDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Dover-Eyota vs. Grand Meadow
In the first period.// (?
"(?
"(?
"(zach?
"(?
"(?
" for local sports but don't you worry we still have action from the hardwood.
Dover?
"*eyoa is coming off a tough loss to winona cotter ?
"*?
"* they're hosting grand meadow.
That might be the best mural in southeastern minnesota.
First half ?
"*?
"* fresh off her one thousandth career point ?
"*?
*- kylie lacey is on the money with the three pointer.
To grand meadow ?
"*?
"* they've g the queensland dynasty over there ?
"*?
"* kendyl queenslen buries the triple.
Both teams shot a lot of three's early ?
*- allison thompson will do just that for the eagles.
Dover eyota get's back in the win