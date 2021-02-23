Formerly homeless woman opens transitional home for homeless women in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A formerly homeless woman opened a transitional home for homeless women and children in Fort Valley.

Sister dina michel-wiggins became homeless last year after she lost her chapel in warner robins.

Now that she's found housing again, she says she wants to help people who are struggling.

The home allows for two individuals or families.

They'll be allowed to stay there for 40 days while they get back on their feet.

"i could not not do it, i didn't look for the house.

A call came to me and the lord said go and see this place and speak with this person about renting it and so the lord put all these things together for this to happen."

She says the house needs an oven and a washer and dryer.

If you would like to donate you can reach her (404)