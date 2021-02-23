Get properties featured in next production filmed in Macon

This maybe your chance.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- Want your property featured in the next production filmed in Macon?

Well here's your chance.

Macon's film commission is aiming to bring more films to macon by providing more potential locations to film.

According to aaron buzza with the film commission, macon is recovering after filming was shut down due to the pandemic.

He says a lot of productions that were on hold state-wide are now in the process of starting where they left off, including here in macon.

Buzza says the commission is looking for photos of properties to go on its website as options for film scouts to use as potential locations.

"we are encouraging people to email photos, contact information, and address of the property.

land.

What it is you would like to make available by email to maconfilmcomission@gmail.com

Com" buzza says no contact information will