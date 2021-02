NASA Mars landing video out | Watch Perseverance land | Oneindia News

The US space agency NASA has released footage from the last 3 minutes of the landing of the probe named Perseverance on Mars.

And although the probe has landed safely, the video makes the world re-live the final, nail-biting moments the NASA scientists experienced as they hoped for a successful mission.

