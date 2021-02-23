Biden mourns 500,000 Americans who died of COVID-19

The United States on Monday crossed the staggering milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths just over a year since the coronavirus pandemic claimed its first known victim in Santa Clara County, California.
Gloria Tso reports.
President Joe Biden honored the more than 500,000 people who have died from coronavirus with a moment of silence at the White..
4 p.m. COVID-19 update