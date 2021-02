Wheelchair bound Kapil Sharma 'misbehaves' with paparazzi

On February 22, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma was seen on wheelchair at the Mumbai airport.

While making exit from the airport, he lost his temper as the paparazzi hounded him.

Sharma angrily abused them and accused them of misbehaving with him.

In the video, one of his team members was seen trying to save the situation and asked the paps to 'delete' the video but they refused to do so.