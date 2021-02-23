Equity indices edge higher, realty stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices moved up marginally during early hours on Tuesday but remained under pressure amid growing concerns over the spread over Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 226 points or 0.45 per cent at 49,970 while the Nifty 50 edged ticked up by 65 points or 0.44 per cent to 14,740.

Except for Nifty pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green zone with Nifty realty gaining by 3 per cent, metal by 1.3 per cent and PSU bank by 1.2 per cent.

Among stocks, DLF was up by 4 per cent to Rs 305.25 per share while Godrej Properties advanced by 2.6 per cent to Rs 1,485.

Energy major ONGC jumped by 6.4 per cent to Rs 113.15 per share.