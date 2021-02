Have to be prepared for increasing demand for 'Made in India' vaccines: PM Modi

During a webinar on budget implementation relating to Health sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The budget allocated for the health sector now is extraordinary.

It shows our commitment towards this sector.

COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a lesson to be prepared to fight similar challenges in future.

Today, the world's trust in India's health sector is at a new high...We have to be prepared for the increasing demand for the 'Made in India' vaccines."