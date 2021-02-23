CUPRA celebrates its third anniversary and starts a new era with the CUPRA Born

CUPRA is heading into a new era.

Three years after its launch in Terramar, the automotive brand faces a key year in 2021 as it looks to be the impulse for the company’s transformation and prove to the market that electrification and performance are a perfect combination with its six plug-in hybrid variants and its first ever 100% electric model, the CUPRA Born.

As part of the company’s third anniversary celebrations, the CUPRA Tribe took to the CUPRA e-Garage virtual platform to unveil its plans for the future at a digital event attended by distinguished guests including ambassadors Marc ter Stegen and Fernando Belasteguín, race drivers Mattias Ekström, Jordi Gené and Mikel Azcona, and Game of Thrones executive co-producer Vince Gerardis.