Mumbai Mayor distributes masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar distributed masks in Mumbai amid rising cases of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

She distributed the face masks at Dadar vegetable market on February 23 as COVID-19 cases rises.

Speaking to media, Kishori Pednekar said, "Mumbai Police has joined hands with us.

People are more scared of police than marshals.

Request all to wear masks, sanitize and maintain social distancing."