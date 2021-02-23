Australia says Facebook will lift its Australian news ban

Australia's government announced on Tuesday that Facebook agreed to lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook confirmed that they had reached agreement on amendments to proposed legislation that would make the social network and Google pay for news that they feature.
Facebook to lift a ban on Australian news pages after reaching a compromise| Oneindia News
Oneindia
Facebook said on Tuesday it will lift a ban on Australian news pages, after the government agreed to amend a world-first law..