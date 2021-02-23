French man converts Volkswagen into camper van in just 60 days

This French man decided to convert a Volkswagen van into a camper van so he could travel around Europe.

This French man decided to convert a Volkswagen van into a camper van so he could travel around Europe.

The clips, filmed over June and July, show Augustin Huteau converting the vehicle into a camper van that he could call home when travelling.

He is seen adding a bed, a shower and storage.

Augustin had bought the vehicle from a French landscaper and explained that the vehicle first needed a good clean before he undertook this project.

"I decided to convert a van because I love to live on the road, but I hate campers from professionals, the materials are rubbish and they're super expensive," Augustin said.

"When I was a child I was a boy scout for 10 years, which gave me this passion for building things and working with wood," he added.

Augustin is currently travelling around Spain.