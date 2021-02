PM Modi attends 66th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kharagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 66th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kharagpur.

The event took place via video conferencing on February 23.

While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "With deregulation of Map and Geospatial Data by Centre, India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign will be strengthened.

The move will encourage country's young innovators and boost tech start-up ecosystem."