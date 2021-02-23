Labour 'concerned' about lack of clarity on economic support

Anneliese Dodds has said she is "concerned" about the lack of clarity around economic support for businesses as lockdown restrictions ease.

On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out the roadmap for getting England out of coronavirus lockdown, but the Shadow Chancellor is concerned that without proper economic support, more job losses could be seen.

Ms Dodds raised concerns that hospitality venues will continue to remain closed but without the support of the furlough scheme or of business rates holiday.

Report by Thomasl.

