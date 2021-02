Kapil Sharma spotted on a wheelchair, loses cool at paparazzi: Watch the video| Oneindia News

Wheelchair bound Kapil Sharma ‘misbehaves’ with paparazzi.

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma was spotted on a wheelchair by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Monday afternoon.

The ‘Firangi’ star seem miffed with the shutterbugs as they hounded him for photos while he made an exit from the airport.

Sharma asked paparazzi to move aside and accused them of misbehaving.

#KapilSharma #Mumbai #KapilSharmaLosesCool