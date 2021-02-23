Indonesian university students feed stray cats on their campus during COVID-19 lockdown

A group of students from the University of North Sumatra regularly feed stray cats on their campus.

The animal lovers actively look for hungry cats every two weeks and feed them with plastic food packages.

One of the group, Meiliana Silalahi, said: "We do street feeding or feed all the cats in the entire campus of the University of North Sumatra, not only one faculty but around 16 faculties or at least 20 places we visit to feed cats on the campus.

"This is an activity that we do twice a week, due to limited food, so we limit it to two times a week and not every day." This footage was filmed on February 19.