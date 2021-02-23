Increase in prices of crude oil in international markets led to fuel price hike: Dharmendra Pradhan

On increasing fuel prices in the country, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan said that it has happened due to increase in prices of crude oil in international markets.

Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Due to an increase in prices of crude oil in international markets, consumer price (for petrol and diesel) has risen.

This will soften gradually.

Global supply was reduced due to COVID in turn affecting production as well.

Sonia ji must know Rajasthan and Maharashtra have maximum tax.

Earnings of Centre and State government were negligible during lockdown.

We have allocated large chunks to various sectors in Budget to increase jobs." He further said, "We are consistently requesting the GST council to include petroleum products under its purview as it will benefit people.

But it is their call to take."