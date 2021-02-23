What is PM Modi’s ‘self-3’ solution for students? Watch to find out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised students at IIT-Kharagpur to recognize their own potential and move forward with confidence by following mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.

"India of the 21st century has changed.

Now IIT is not only the Indian Institute of Technology but the Institute of indigenous technology.

Students should have - self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness," PM Modi said while addressing the 66th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur via video conferencing.

"At a time when the world is battling the challenges of climate change, India has placed the idea of an International Solar Alliance before the world and embodied it.

Today many nations are joining with this initiative started by India.

Now it is upon us that we take this initiative further," PM Modi said.

