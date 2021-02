Washington National Cathedral bells toll 500 times to honour COVID-19 victims Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:46s 23 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Washington National Cathedral bells toll 500 times to honour COVID-19 victims The Washington National Cathedral rang its bells 500 times on Monday (February 22) to honour COVID-19 victims. The coronavirus death toll in the United States reached 500,000 the same day.

