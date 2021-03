A man nursed a baby crow back to health who now rules the roost - stealing food and BARKING at his dogs

A man who adopted an abandoned baby crow and nursed it back to health says it now rules the roost - stealing food and BARKING at his dogs.

Lee Calvert, 46, found the tiny helpless rook on the pavement near his home and saved its life with round the clock care.

The jet-black bird - named Russell Crow - loves nothing than nibbling Lee's ears and giving him a cuddle.*This video was filmed 14th February 2021.