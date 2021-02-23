India-China disengagement: ITBP to continue patrolling in short and long range

ITBP Director General SS Deswal on disengagement of India-China army troops informed that the government has given the mandate of border management to ITBP.

DG SS Deswal said, "Disengagement is only between armies.

We will continue to conduct our short and long-range patrol.

Patrolling will be strengthened, Army will be behind us." On the functioning of Sardar Patel COVID Care Center and Hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur, DG SS Deswal said that both the centres will be closed within a week once patients currently admitted are discharged.

"No new patients will be admitted.

The city's hospitals are equipped to handle the current numbers," he added.