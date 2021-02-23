UK man solves 'world's smallest' Rubik's Cube measuring 5.6 millimetres

UK puzzle legend Tony Fisher has created and solved what is unofficially being dubbed the "world's smallest" Rubik's Cube.

UK puzzle legend Tony Fisher has created and solved what is unofficially being dubbed the "world's smallest" Rubik's Cube.

Footage shows Fisher using a pair of tweezers and his fingertips to solve the miniature puzzle.

The 5.6-millimetre cube is 0.3 millimetres smaller than what is said to be the previous record.

Tony Fisher is well-known for his videos involving bizarre, creative and record-breaking puzzles, which include the world's largest Rubik's Cube amongst others.

Fisher's website says: "Inspired by the Rubik's Cube, from 1980 I started to collect all the twisty puzzles that came out.

"At that time there were very few so I decided to make my own as well.

"I had no way of making mechanisms and knew nothing about mass production so I took existing puzzles and used them to make new ones." "Although puzzle making started very much as a hobby, when people kept asking me to make them stuff, it slowly grew into a business.

"As well as directly selling my own creations," It also states.

The footage was captured on June 6, 2016.