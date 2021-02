Saudi allows women to join armed forces now as part of 2030 initiative | Oneindia News

Saudi Ministry of Defence has made an announcement allowing women to join the military and armed forces.

The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced that men and women in the kingdom can now apply for positions in the military through their unified admission portal.

Applicants married to foreigners will not be accepted.

Saudi women would be recruited as soldiers, lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants.

