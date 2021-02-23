Vaccine can cause swollen Lymph Nodes

As long as you tell your doctor beforehand if you've received the COVID-19, there's no reason to reschedule your appointment.

Medical experts are shedding light on why some patients develop swollen lymph nodes after getting the covid?

"*19 vaccine.

Doctors here at mayo clinic say the most important thing to note here is if you've been vaccinated... it's still important to come in for your screening mammogram.

The covid?

"*19 vaccines can cause swollen lymph nodes under the arm where you that just means your body is responding to the vaccine and building up defenses against the virus.

Doctor kristin robinson with mayo clinic says breast cancer can present with lymph nodes that are swollen under one arm and that's where the confusion can come in.

But that shouldn't deter you from still getting "it is important not to delay screening for breast cancer or receiving care for breast cancer if you've been diagnosed in any circumstance.

Whether we're in the pandemic or not.

Because breast cancer, when it's found and treated in small and early stages, it is almost curable essentially and certainly much more treatable than if we discover it at later stages or at larger sizes."

Doctor robinson says make sure you tell your technologist if you've been vaccinated and which arm you got the shot in.

That can help them better understand the mammogram images.

