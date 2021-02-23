Fayette County Public Schools Meeting GMK 022321

Meeting Tuesday night to discuss return to in-person learning in Fayette County Public Schools.

Today...on when the next group of fayette county students will return to the classroom.

Yesterday-- kindergarten through second graders had their first day back as part of the first phase to return in- person.

Right now--- students in all other grades are virtual learning... third..through fifth graders... are expected to go back next week.

But a decision has yet to be made... for grades 6 through 12.

The school board will meet today.to decide when that phase will happen.

However--- the board has a shortage of bus drivers...and food service workers to consider..

As well as the safety