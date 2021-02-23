Fayette County Public Schools Meeting GMK 022321

Meeting Tuesday night to discuss return to in-person learning in Fayette County Public Schools.
Today...on when the next group of fayette county students will return to the classroom.
Yesterday-- kindergarten through second graders had their first day back as part of the first phase to return in- person.
Right now--- students in all other grades are virtual learning fs img txt bullets:no fcps in-person return fayette co public schools logo.jpg -grades k - 2: in-perso ... third..through fifth graders... are expected to go back next week.
But a decision has yet to be made... for grades 6 through 12.
The school board will meet today.to decide when that phase will happen.
However--- the board has a shortage of bus drivers...and food service workers to consider..
As well as the safety
