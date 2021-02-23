Could face masks stick around until 2022?

He challenged Americans to wear a mask for the first 100 days of his presidency.

President Biden is also pushing for more mask wearing since taking office.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, doctor anthony fauci, is weighing in on the use of face masks in the future.

It's been almost a year now since face masks have become part of our every day attire.

And i'm learning they could stick around for yet another year.

That's the latest from doctor anthony fauci.

In a recent interview with cnn, he says it's possible americans will still need to wear face masks in 2022.

Chief medicl officer of olmsted medical center, randy hemann, tells me there are still some hurdles we need to get through before thinking about the year 2022 ?

"* like bringing students to school, getting most of the population vaccinated and the new variants coming out.

One thing he knows for certain though is wearing a mask helps reduce the spread of other respiratory illnesses as "you know it's been that unattended, highly successful effect on our flu and strep throat and other respiratory illnesses.

They're almost down to nothing or at least a very, very low incidents.

That's certainly a lesson you don't want to lose going forward.

So maybe there is a seasonal mask strategy that just makes sense related and yet unrelated to covid."

Doctor fauci says while he can't predict when the country might return to what it was like before the pandemic... he does believe we'll be back to somewhat normal by the end of this year.

He has challenged americans to wear a mask for the