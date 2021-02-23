Kentucky State Police say, 69-year-old Rosa Mary Couch of London has been missing since last week.
London Missing Woman Rosa Couch GMK 022321
kentucky state police... are also looking for a missing laurel county woman.
According to k-s-p..
69-year old rosa mary couch of london...has been missing since last week.
State police..
Say her husband last talked to her on the phone wednesay night , as she was driving home from perry county.
According to her husband, at the time, she told him, she thought she was driving toward somerset according to k-s-p..
Couch was driving a 2017 black gmc terrain, like the one you see here.
And she may not have had, her prescribed medication.