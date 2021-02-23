COVID: Over 1.17 crore doses administered, informs Health Ministry

Union Health Ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that over 1 .17 crore vaccine doses have been administrated.

Of this, 1.04 crore include first doses while 12.61 lakh second doses.

Bhushan further informed that active cases in the country are less than 1.50 lakh.

On the positivity and death rate due to COVID-19, Rajesh Bhushan said, "If you look at average of deaths taking place daily, it was 92 last week- trend of less than 100 deaths.

Cumulative positivity rate is 5.19%, and positivity rate both daily and weekly is continuously declining."