Sir Keir Starmer urges Government to back British farming

Labour’s history owes as much to the countryside as it does to the city, leader Sir Keir Starmer has told farmers as he promises to bring the party closer to rural communities.The Labour leader addressed the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and urged the Government to back British farming by encouraging people to buy more British food, addressing problems with the new farm payments scheme and investing in agricultural skills.