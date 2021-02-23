Woman charged with the murder of 21-year-old Ariel Starcher

Has been filed in connection to the case last year where a woman's body was found in the ditch off a county road.

Buchanan county prosecutor's say 22-year-old taylor stoughton murdered ariel starcher and then dumped her body..

Kq2's madeline mcclain joins us with more on what investigators say happened.

<<a year after the tragic death of 21-year-old ariel starcher and we are finally getting a look at some of the details.with the murder charge filed against 22-year-old stoughton -- investigators have outlined the general theory that starcher died from suffocation.according to court documents obtained by kq2 -- stoughton, with the help marcus brooks -- obstructed the airflow of starcher to the point of unconsciousness at an inn in kansas city last year in early february.brooks and stoughton then put her into a duffel bag and dropped her in a ditch in faucett.according to the documents -- a pathology report found evidence starcher has suffocated to death.

Prosecutors charged stoughton with second degree murder -- if convicted could mean 10 or more years behind bars.

Stoughton's first court date is set for tomorrow at 8:15 a.m at the courthouse.bond has previously been denied.

Reporting madeline mcclain kq2 news.

Marcus brooks -- the individual court documents allege as the accomplice in starcher's murder -- has not been charged at this time.

Buchanan county prosecutor ron holliday says the case against brooks is still under review.

St.

Joseph police today