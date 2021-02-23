Texas AG’s Storm Vacation

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) headed to Utah as widespread blackouts across the Lone Star State left millions without power in freezing temperatures.
Chip Matthews last show
WMGT
Chip Matthews last show
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) headed to Utah as widespread blackouts across the Lone Star State left millions without power in freezing temperatures.
Chip Matthews last show
Republican Senator Ted Cruz called his trip to Mexico "a mistake" following a flurry of criticism as his state faces a major winter..