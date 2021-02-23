Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 656,358; 11,982 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 824 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which brings the total to 656,358 people.
Around our area...allen county reporting 55 cases and one death.adams adds seven.
Dekalb adds 12.grant adds 3 caes and one death.huntington adds eight.