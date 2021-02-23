Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 656,358; 11,982 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 824 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which brings the total to 656,358 people.

Around our area...allen county reporting 55 cases and one death.adams adds seven.

Dekalb adds 12.grant adds 3 caes and one death.huntington adds eight.

Noble adds 7 cases.steuben adds four.wabash adds nine.wells adds four.s whitley adds five.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

Three thousand six hundred and 44 first doses have been administered...and three thousand one hundred and 80 are now fully vaccinated.

The total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 893 thousand.

