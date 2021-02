2021 Honda CRF450RL MC Commute Review

Honda returns its 450cc dual sport to its US model lineup for 2021.

Equipped with a new model name, to better align it with its R-spec CRF motocross and off-road racing motorcycles, the 2021 CRF450RL is Big Red’s bike of choice for riders who want to see it all at the upright Renthal handlebar of a dirt bike.

In this MC Commute video review we talk about what it’s like to ride on and off-road, as well as during night rides.Photography/video/edit: Adam Waheed