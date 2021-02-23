Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Hoosiers 60+ Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

Credit: WEVV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Hoosiers 60+ Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine
Hoosiers 60+ Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine
Hoosiers 60+ Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

Breaking news at this hour -- hoosiers 60 and older are now eligible for the covid-19 vaccine the indiana state department of health announcing today -- the new age group can receive the vaccine due to limited supplies-- the state is prioritizing healthcare workers and those who are most vulnerable to the virus.

The state is slowly opening up more age groups as more vaccines become available for more information on where to sign up just visit our shot dot i-n- dot gov or call 2-1-1 history

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage