Dramatic Dust Storm in Western Australia

Occurred on February 20, 2021 / Onslow, Western Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: I live on a farm in the Pilbara, south of Karratha in northern Western Australia with my young twins as a caretaker.

It is centered in the middle of a conservation park.

It was a beautiful day sun was shining no rain or storm was forecasted when all of a sudden the heat dropped and a cool low and the wind started rushing.

I had a look out and the sky was turning black on one end and the other end was turning red.

The wind was howling and I realized it was a massive dust storm heading our way.