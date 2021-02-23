Vaccine Rollout Back To Normal

Friday this week.

As the shoals continues to play catch up after all those winter weather cancellations last week, huntsville's john hunt park is back to normal here in madison county.

Waay 31's luke hajdasz is live at the vaccine clinic this morning.

Luke.

Pat, marie - we spoke with quite a few people here at john hunt park yesterday after they got their vaccine...they all had the same thing to say: how easy it is to get your shot here.

Some vaccine appointments at john hunt park were cancelled last week because of the storm.

Those appointments were made up on saturday.

But now, huntsville hospital is back to its normal vaccination schedule.

Although the site isn't adminsitering as many doses as when it was a mega clinic, people still say it's quick and easy to get a shot.

"they're very efficient.

My wife is a retired nurse and she even comments how efficient everything is just working down here to get your vaccines."

Right now, huntsville hospital is not taking any new appointments until the week of march 22 after their allocation from the government was cut.

Live in huntsville, luke hajdasz, waay 31 news.